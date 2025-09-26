New DNA Insight Program Offers No-Cost Genetic Screening

3 min read

Parkview Health is inviting communities to take part in DNA Insights, a no-cost community health research program designed in partnership with Helix, the leading precision health organization, to help participants better understand their genetic health risks and contribute to the future of personalized medicine.

Previously available only to Parkview patients and co-workers, DNA Insights is now open to all individuals age 18 or older with a Parkview MyChart account.

As a member of the Helix Research Network, Parkview aims to enroll 100,000 participants over the next five years. Patients can voluntarily opt in to the program to receive actionable DNA insights and information about key risk factors for certain conditions. Providers can then use that information to create plans for screening, prevention, or management of conditions identified as a risk via the patient’s genetic profile.

“Integrating genetic information into everyday care is the future of medicine,” said Dr. Michael Mirro, chief academic research officer, Parkview Health. “Our goal is to make precision health accessible to more people, which in turn will help us design smarter, more effective programs for prevention and treatment across our region.”

As part of the enrollment, participants will:

● Complete an online informed consent form

● Visit a Parkview laboratory for a simple blood draw

● Receive no-cost genetic screening to learn about their inherited risk for:

o Certain hereditary cancers, including breast, ovarian and colorectal.

o A hereditary form of high cholesterol (familial hypercholesterolemia) that increases risk for heart attack and stroke

● Gain insights into regional ancestry and selected genetic traits, such as caffeine sensitivity and sleep patterns

Approximately 1-2% of program participants are expected to have a genetic variant that may put them at risk for one of these conditions. Individuals with positive results are offered a no-cost genetic counseling session with a Parkview genetic counselor to understand their results and discuss proactive, preventative care planning. Results may also help guide testing for family members who could be affected.

By participating, individuals contribute to groundbreaking research that may help Parkview and other Helix Research Network members:

● Develop targeted health programs to benefit their communities

● Improve outcomes while reducing total cost of care through early detection

● Advance the integration of genomics into routine care

“DNA Insights is a powerful example of how research and innovation come together to directly benefit our community,” said Dr. Jamie L. Renbarger, associate chief, research and precision health, and lead investigator for DNA Insights. “Launching DNA Insights in a phased approach has allowed our teams to optimize and enhance the participant experience. Now, by expanding to the broader community, we can empower more people to take proactive steps for their health while also fueling research that could help future generations.”

Earlier this year, Parkview’s Precision Health team was one of seven grant recipients from the Association of Cancer Care Centers (ACCC) and Eli Lilly. The funding will support quality improvement in precision oncology care pathways, underscoring the health system’s leadership in using genetic and molecular insights to guide cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

DNA Insights is open to individuals age 18 or older with a Parkview MyChart account, or who are willing to create one. Individuals can sign up for a Parkview MyChart account at any time and do not have to be a Parkview patient. There is no cost to participate, and health insurance is not required. Enrollment takes just a few minutes online, followed by a single lab visit. To learn more or enroll, visit parkview.com/DNAInsights .

Parkview Precision Health provides scientific clinical support to physicians, clinical teams, and other healthcare professionals. In addition, the program provides opportunities for genomic education and oversees all genomic data initiatives that relate to research and quality initiatives for the health system. Precision Health aims to target the right clinical care to the right patients at the right time through scientific analysis and research. Parkview strives to become a leader in clinical genomics and genomic research for the benefit of our patients, providers and the scientific community at large. The Precision Health team at Parkview oversees the DNA Insights study in partnership with Helix and the Parkview Research Center. For more information, visit parkview.com/mirro-center/precision-health .