Celebrate National Public Lands Day!

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites you to celebrate the state’s public lands and waters Sept. 27 and 28 with events happening across the state.

National Public Lands Day, Saturday, Sept. 27, is the nation’s largest single day of volunteerism on public lands. See dnr.IN.gov/places-to-go/events or on.IN.gov/dnrvolunteer for listings of programs. Participants can also collect trash at a nearby DNR property for a rewarding way to help protect wildlife and promote healthy natural resources.

Saturday, Sept. 27, is also National Hunting and Fishing Day and the last Free Fishing Day of the year. Indiana residents can celebrate with DNR and fish public waters with or without a license. DNR has resources for new and advanced anglers in its Fishing Guide (on.IN.gov/fishingguide) and an interactive map at on.IN.gov/where2fish to help locate sites. Indianapolis area anglers can find resources to create family-friendly fishing outings with the help of the new Fishing Trip Planner at indianafishingplanner.com .

For hunters, squirrel, dove, and youth deer seasons are open and are great options for connecting with the outdoors. DNR’s Hunting & Trapping Guide, available at on.IN.gov/huntingguide , has a full list of open seasons and helpful resources no matter your experience level.

On Sunday, Sept. 28, Indiana State Parks, State Forests, and State Recreation Areas will offer free admission where entrance fees are normally charged. This is a great time to explore a DNR property you haven’t visited before to do things like boat, hike, bike, or view wildlife. Visit on.IN.gov/recfinder to plan your trip. The entire weekend serves as a reminder that public lands are places for outdoor recreation, conservation, and making memories with families and friends.

Information about how to be a DNR volunteer is at on.IN.gov/dnrvolunteer .