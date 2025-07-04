Class Of 2025 ‘Littles’ Graduate In A BIG Way

2 min read

On June 26th, Big Brothers Big Sisters hosted a celebratory dinner and party for the senior Littles in our Big Futures program who have graduated from high school.

Bigs, Littles, friends, family, and Big Brothers Big Sisters staff and board members were in attendance to celebrate all the accomplishments of our Littles from their past 4 years of high school—and to celebrate their bright futures ahead. Hosted in the Steel Dynamics Inc. “Six Pillars” Conference Center at Electric Works, the night included a complimentary dinner and gift baskets. Later, some BIG prizes were handed out from a raffle, such as an HD Smart TV, an Echo Spot, a Rocketbook mini, JBL earbuds, and a gift card to help these new graduates as they enter the next phase of their lives. After speeches from CEO Josette Rider and Board President John Marshall, these Littles then walked across the stage a second time with a presentation about their past achievements and future endeavors for all to see.

“It’s so amazing to honor our Littles and Bigs…to see them graduate high school, to see them go to college, the workforce, the military. It brings tears to my eyes, and it’s just fun to celebrate a huge achievement,” said CEO Josette Rider.

There were 30 total Littles from across Northeast Indiana graduating this year. 19 Littles were from Allen County, 1 Little was from Noble County, 3 Littles were from DeKalb County, 4 Littles were from Kosciusko County, 1 Little was from Steuben County, 1 Little was from Huntington County, and 1 Little was from Wells County.

These Littles had some BIG plans for their futures. IU Bloomington, IU Indianapolis, Purdue Fort Wayne, Indiana Tech, St. Francis, Ivy Tech, Ball State, Rocky Mountain, Chicago State, and UTHealth Houston were among the colleges the graduates plan on attending. The future trades picked included firefighting, construction, the Navy, cosmetology, welding, photography, and the military.

Big Brothers Big Sisters couldn’t be prouder of how far these Littles have gone. With hard work from the graduates and support from Bigs, friends, family, and staff, they will now go on to do even greater and more exciting things!

Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. For 50 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has operated under the belief that the ability to succeed and thrive in life is inherent in all children. As the nation’s largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. To learn how you can positively impact a child’s life, donate or volunteer at www.BBBSNEI.org.