Bluffton Road Bridge Traffic Configuration Change

The Waynedale News Staff 1 min read

The new traffic patterns that will begin on July 8 for the Bluffton Road Bridge reconstruction will require traffic to be reduced to one lane of traffic at a time and will likely cause significant delays. It is highly recommended that the public seek an alternate route while this traffic pattern is in operation through October.

  • Only one direction of travel will be allowed on the bridge at one time.
  • Red lights at signals will be significantly longer than a standard signalized intersection to provide time for traffic to clear the construction zone.
  • A new signal head will be installed for eastbound Bluffton Road 600 feet in front of the bridge to allow westbound traffic to clear the construction zone.
  • Expect significant delays to cross the Bluffton Road Bridge, and at the intersection of Bluffton Road and Broadway, due to the new traffic pattern.

More information about the Bluffton Road Bridge Reconstruction Project can be found at engage.cityoffortwayne.org/bluffton-road-bridge

