Local Nature Park Opens First Self-Guided & Accessible Trail

LC Nature Park has announced the launch of a major new project: the Discovery Trail. This self-guided trail is designed to be accessible to individuals of all abilities, offering a welcoming way for everyone to experience the beauty and biodiversity of the park’s prairie and pond landscapes. Winding through the tall grasses and wildflowers above the pond near the Mills Education Center, the Discovery Trail will feature scenic views, quiet reflection spots, and interpretive signs that highlight native plants, wildlife, and ecological connections.

“Nature should be accessible to everyone,” said Kelly Borgmann, Executive Director. “Whether someone faces physical, mental, economic, or social barriers, LC Nature Park aims to help break them down and provide a natural space for the entire community. The Discovery Trail is the first of many steps toward that goal.”

LC Nature Park will officially break ground on the trail on Saturday, June 7, a date that coincides with both National Trails Day and National Prairie Day. The new trail celebrates both occasions, offering visitors a safe, engaging, and inclusive way to explore one of the park’s most iconic natural areas. Whether welcoming first-time visitors or longtime supporters, the Discovery Trail will create opportunities for all to connect with nature in a deeper, more meaningful way.

The park is inviting community members to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony and to volunteer for the initial trail-building efforts. This hands-on opportunity allows individuals to contribute directly to the project. Volunteers are encouraged to bring sturdy work boots, gloves, and a shovel if available. LC Nature Park will provide the rest, along with plenty of enthusiasm and gratitude.

The Discovery Trail reflects LC Nature Park’s ongoing commitment to conservation, education, and accessibility. The trail is intended to ensure that visitors, regardless of mobility, can experience the sights, sounds, and serenity of the prairie landscape. The park looks forward to welcoming the community on June 7 to help begin this meaningful project.

To make the Discovery Trail a reality, LC Nature Park is seeking philanthropic partners to help fund the essential elements that will ensure the trail is both accessible and educational for all visitors. Donations will directly support:

Accessible substrate materials – Specialized surfacing that allows wheelchairs, walkers, and strollers to navigate safely and comfortably.

Educational interpretive signage – Weather-resistant displays featuring native plant identification, wildlife spotting guides, and ecological connections written in accessible language.

Inclusive design features – Rest areas, handrails, and viewing platforms designed to welcome visitors of all abilities.

Every contribution, regardless of size, will help build a trail that serves the community for generations to come. Tax-deductible donations can be made at LCNaturePark.org/donate, or by contacting Erin Ward, Development Director, at Erin@LCNaturePark.org.

LC Nature Park encompasses 300 acres southwest of Fort Wayne, within the Little River Valley. The park shares a natural heritage with nearby protected sites, such as Eagle Marsh. Its restored tallgrass prairies are home to a herd of bison and elk, and an ancient sand dune can be found among its forested areas. The park’s vision is to inspire a lasting appreciation for Indiana’s natural history and native environment.