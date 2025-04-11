Children’s Hospital Celebrates Volunteer, Marla Lorenz

3 min read

“Is that volunteer here?” That’s a question often heard at Lutheran Children’s Hospital when the smallest patients are on the hunt for Marla Lorenz. March signals a decade of volunteering for Lorenz who turns 70 in July. She has committed over 3,700 hours of service to the patients within the hospital’s walls, impacting thousands of little lives and the lives of their families.

“I’ve always loved kids, I babysat 10 kids in my house plus my own two. I go into everyone’s rooms and ask them if they need anything or I play with them and keep them company. Sometimes I just hold them and talk to them. These kids need attention and sometimes the parents have to work.” said Lorenz.

She’s an expert baker and can hold her own in Candyland or Connect Four… most of the time.

“A lot of times they win, without me letting them,” Lorenz shared.

Generous, kind and ‘really just an angel’ are the words Marla’s teammates use to describe her. She first started volunteering on the weekends in the gift shop at Lutheran Hospital because it was a shift no one else wanted to do. But that’s normal behavior for Marla, she’s considered the ‘jack of all trades’ and fills in where need be.

“Marla is such a special member, whether that be cleaning door handles and counters, stocking the refrigerator, or stocking toys into the prize closet, she is always willing to help make our jobs easier,” said Sarah Somers, certified child life specialist at Lutheran Children’s Hospital.

The holiday season is a time dear to Marla’s heart, she helps with the ornaments for the tree and delivers gifts on Christmas morning each year to the families.

“My kids are grown and they’re past that stage. It’s just so fun to see their eyes and their face when Santa walks in, they never expect it,” said Lorenz.

“Whether we have a Santa or not, Marla is there to make sure Christmas is as special as it can be for our patients and families that are in the hospital each year,” Somers added.

Marla is the longest-standing volunteer at Lutheran Children’s Hospital, and she was their only volunteer to return after COVID restrictions were lifted. In 10 years, she’s impacted the lives of thousands of children.

“I don’t want to think about what it would be like without Marla, she checks on our patients and their families, getting movies set up, taking away their meal trays or simply just rocking babies. We would be lost,” said Somers.

“The nurses always thank me at the end of the day. I know that I can go up to pediatrics and be appreciated. It’s really rewarding,” said Lorenz.

