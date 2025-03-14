Sunday, March 16, 2025
The Great Outdoors

Spring Cleanup & Tree Planting Opportunities In Fort Wayne

Brown Biodegradable Bag Collection Begins March 31
The City of Fort Wayne Street Department will begin collecting brown biodegradable leaf/ lawn/garden bags placed by the curb starting March 31. Only leaves should be placed in the bags—no dirt, sand, or heavy wood. Residents must call 311 after placing bags at the curb for collection within two business days. Bags placed in alleys will not be collected. The program runs through April 11, with potential weather-related adjustments.

Street Tree Program Now Accepting Applications
Fort Wayne residents can now apply for the annual Citizen-Match Tree Program, which offers street trees for planting in public park strips at a discounted rate of $50. Applications are reviewed for site approval, and eligible trees will be planted in the fall (October–December). Fee waivers are available based on income.
Trees provide numerous benefits, including energy cost savings, increased property values, stormwater management, and improved air quality. According to Urban Forestry Superintendent Derek Veit, “Trees tie neighborhoods to community and increase connections between neighbors.”

Apply online at shorturl.at/tzTbv or pick up an application at Lawton Park. The deadline to apply is July 1, 2025. For more info call 260-427-6400.

