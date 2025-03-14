Who Are The Highflyers Of Downtown Fort Wayne?

2 min read

Season 13 is on the horizon for Downtown Fort Wayne’s highflyers: Moxie and Jamie. Since 2013, the peregrine falcon pair has called the nestbox on the roof of the Indiana Michigan Power Center (IMPC) home, hatching over 30 chicks in that time. And thanks to the Falcon Cam, which provides 24/7 watch on the nestbox, members of the Fort Wayne community, and those across the world, tune in to learn more about these once endangered birds.

From 1991 through 1994, peregrine falcons were a focus of a restoration program by the Wildlife Diversity Section of the Indiana Division of Fish and Wildlife. During this time, a total of 60 young falcons were released in Indianapolis, South Bend, Evansville and Fort Wayne. And in 1996, Fort Wayne saw its first chicks hatch: Orion and Amelia. Since then, over 70 peregrine falcon chicks have hatched on the roof of the former One Summit Square building, now IMPC.

Each spring, the young birds receive their names and leg bands to track their eventual migration. This distance can be as great as 200 miles from the site the falcon was released or raised, including Carla (2020) recently identified in Pittsburgh. Historically, falcons have nested on ledges of tall cliffs and river bluffs, but an increased number have been calling urban areas home due to the proximity to food, water, and safety.

The birds have gained countless fans over the years. For many, that following starts when it comes time to name the chicks. Thanks to partnerships with local schools and the Fort Wayne Zoo, a list of names is created that is then presented to the community to vote. With an ever-growing fan base, the falcon chicks receive votes from all over the world to determine their name. Some names of the past include: Marshmallow (2023), BeeGee (2021), Glenn (2018), Captain Falcon (2014), Kekionga (2002), Kilowatt (2001) and Komet (1997).

“Each year, people anxiously wait for the newest members of the peregrine falcon family to hatch, but what makes this so special is how it unites our community as they look on and help pick the chicks’ names,” said Rob Keisling, I&M External Affairs manager. “I&M is honored to be part of this opportunity that is viewed and followed by falcon fans around the clock, many from different parts of the world.”

I&M’s Falcon Cam is a popular attraction for bird watchers, falcon fans and members of our community. This live feed is the result of a partnership between I&M, Soarin’ Hawk Avian Rescue and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Visit Indiana MichiganPower.com/FalconCam to see what Jamie and Moxie are up to and when eggs are potentially laid.