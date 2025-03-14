Exciting Improvements Coming For Community Parks

3 min read

As the chill of winter fades and the warmth of spring approaches, families have plenty to look forward to in their local parks. The City of Fort Wayne has announced a series of park improvements set to take place this year, some already completed or underway, ensuring that outdoor spaces are refreshed and ready for residents to enjoy.

Rendering of Indian Village Park play structure.

Waynedale Park

One of Waynedale’s most cherished green spaces is receiving a facelift. The new playground, designed to accommodate children of all ages and abilities, will foster an inclusive environment where kids can play, explore, and socialize safely.

Beyond the playground, the park will offer tennis, pickleball, and basketball courts, as well as open play areas for recreation.

The upgraded playground will feature modern equipment and safety surfacing, ensuring a fun and engaging experience. Children can enjoy a variety of activities, including climbing, sliding, swinging, balancing, rocking, and spinning. Imaginative play elements are incorporated throughout, encouraging creative exploration whether playing alone or with friends.

The new play structures include a Nucleus, Intensity Climber, Synergy structure, three bays of swings, and a multi-child spinner. Designed for kids ages 2-12, the playground promotes physical, social, and emotional development while ensuring accessibility for all abilities.

Timeline for enhancements include: Existing playground removal was February 17, 2025; New playground and surfacing installation began March 10; To re-open on March 26, 2025.

Indian Village Park (on Bluffton Rd across from Quimby Village)

Indian Village Park is set to undergo a major transformation this year with the installation of a brand-new playground.

Located next to the year-round, rentable pavilion, the renovated playground will provide an enhanced play experience. The new space will offer a welcoming and inclusive environment for children of all abilities.

The renovation will introduce state-of-the-art equipment and synthetic turf safety surfacing. It will have a variety of opportunities to climb, slide, swing, balance, rock, and spin.

Key features of the new playground include a large combination structure with a sensory wave climber, maze slider, spiral slide, and interactive play and sensory panels. An inclusive whirl will offer rotational fun, while a ground-level musical instrument area invites children to explore sound and rhythm. A three-bay swing set and a play structure designed for imaginative play will further enhance the experience.

This playground is designed for children ages 2-12, with inclusive equipment to support physical, social, and emotional development.

Projected timeline for these enhancements include: Existing playground removal on May 1, 2025; New playground and surfacing installation on May 15, 2025; Playground re-open for use: June 13, 2025.

Tillman Park

Nestled near the ballfields and just a short distance from parking, the newly renovated Tillman Park Playground offers an exciting play experience for residents and visitors alike. The playground now features upgraded equipment and an accessible sidewalk that connects seamlessly to the City sidewalk on Hanna Street. A well-defined playground border and new safety surfacing complete the transformation, ensuring a play space that is both inclusive and accessible.

Foster Park

Foster Park, one of Fort Wayne’s most iconic parks, is also in the spotlight for improvements. The city has been actively gathering community input to shape the park’s future. Timeline for these enhancements include: Design development and construction documentation completion is set for April 2025; Project bidding in Late 2025; New entrance completion in late 2026.

All local park updates can be found on engage.cityoffortwayne.org.