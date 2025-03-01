$1.5 Million Grant Funds To Go Toward Waynedale Street Repair Projects

1 min read

The City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division has been awarded $1.5 million from the State of Indiana’s Community Crossings Matching Grant Fund Program.

The funding, coupled with local dollars, will go toward Southwest Waynedale neighborhood concrete street repairs in District 4 and Westchester neighborhood concrete street repairs in District 6. These are two of the City’s comprehensive neighborhood infrastructure enhancements planned for this year. A complete listing of neighborhood projects for 2025 will be announced later this month.

The Community Crossings Matching Grant Funds, which are administered by the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), can cover up to 50% of chosen projects. Launched in 2016, the program provides funding to cities, towns, and counties to make improvements to local roads and bridges. Community Crossings is a partnership between INDOT and Hoosier communities, both urban and rural, to invest in infrastructure projects that catalyze economic development, create jobs, and strengthen local transportation networks.

“The grant funding will assist our efforts in having a safe and efficient transportation system that serves all users and sets us apart as a leading community that’s desired by families and businesses,” said Mayor Sharon Tucker. “We value and appreciate our partnership with the State of Indiana as we work together to make a positive difference.”

In 2024, the City invested a record of nearly $49 million in neighborhood infrastructure enhancements.