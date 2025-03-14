Eco Fest To Return On May 18

1 min read

Eco Fest is returning to help the Summit City “go green” at its sixth-annual event on Sunday, May 18th, 2025, at Headwaters Park. Eco Fest established roots in Fort Wayne in 2019 and has grown significantly in the years following. The free event is organized with the goal of highlighting the sustainable and environmentally-friendly initiatives that are shaping Northeast Indiana.

Eco Fest is a celebration of the environment and the people who care about it, with thousands of attendees and over 100 local businesses, non-profits, activity providers, and food and beverage vendors coming together in one place. The event is designed to welcome everyone, regardless of their familiarity with environmentally-friendly actions.

In 2022, Eco Fest organizers implemented a new concept for Fort Wayne events, the Eco Fest Waste Station, which serves as a single, staffed location that all compost, recyclables, and trash items produced at the event pass through. In 2024, the Waste Station made it possible for Eco Fest to reduce all of its landfill-destined trash to one 96-gallon trash bin. New this year, Eco Fest is partnering with Big Fort Fest (July 10th-12th) to provide this service in a new setting.

At this time, vendors, non-profits, and businesses looking to participate in Eco Fest are encouraged to apply at ecofestfw.com. Sponsorships are available for businesses or individuals looking to support the event. Area residents are also encouraged to visit the website where they can learn about the festival, as well as other affiliated workshops and activities.

Eco Fest Inc is a registered 501c3 nonprofit in the State of Indiana. The mission of Eco Fest is to create awareness, educate our community, create a platform to promote sustainability, and inspire individuals and businesses alike to move towards a more sustainable future.