Take Caution Amid Spike In Flu Activity

Influenza A (flu) activity is currently high in our community and across Indiana, and the Allen County Department of Health, Lutheran Health Network, and Parkview Health are reminding residents to take precautions to help stop the spread of the potentially dangerous illness.

The Indiana Department of Health reports influenza-like activity is at its highest point for the season, and 52 Hoosiers have died so far this season. Visits to hospitals and urgent care facilities for influenza-like illnesses also have risen.

“Whether you’re at home, work, the hospital, church, restaurants or anywhere else you might be around others, it’s important to be vigilant and take precautions to keep yourself and others safe,” Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Gutwein said. “Influenza and other common respiratory illnesses are spreading quickly, and we can all work to slow it by taking precautions such as getting vaccinated against flu, washing hands, covering coughs and staying home if you’re sick.”

Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness that infects the nose, throat and – sometimes – the lungs. It can be spread by tiny droplets created when infected people cough, sneeze or even talk.

Symptoms include high fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, and fatigue. Some people might experience vomiting or diarrhea, though those symptoms are more common in children.

Anyone can get the flu. Some people – those 65 and older, with certain chronic medical conditions such as diabetes or heart disease, who are pregnant, and children younger than 5 – are at higher risk for developing serious complications leading to hospitalization or death.

Flu season typically occurs in the fall and winter, with a peak between December and February.

In addition to residents taking personal precautions to stop the spread of influenza, some organizations such as hospitals might undertake other measures, including limiting visitors.

Parkview Health began limiting visitors on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Precautions at Parkview facilities include: a limit of two visitors per patient, no visitors younger than 12 and a recommendation to wear a mask.

Those guidelines are similar to restrictions implemented in the past, and some healthcare facilities might put in place stricter rules in certain areas. Visitors should contact the hospital with any questions about the rules.

“The safety of our patients and co-workers is always our top priority. We evaluate the necessity of visitor restrictions with this in mind, as well as the prevalence of flu activity in our facilities and clinics,” said Dr. Jeff Boord, chief quality and safety officer with Parkview Health. “In addition to restricting visitors, we encourage anyone who is experiencing cold- or flu-like symptoms to please wear a mask in our facilities as an additional measure to minimize flu transmission.”

“At this time we have seen a high amount of flu cases locally, this is pretty normal for the flu season and this time of year. As of now, no restrictions will be put in place on patients or visitation. We do encourage people to use good hand hygiene, wear a mask and encourage the flu vaccine,” said Kasey Ladig, Chief Quality Officer with Lutheran Health Network.

All Allen County residents can do the following to help stop the spread of flu:

Get vaccinated. It’s not too late to get your flu shot, and immunizations are available at doctor’s offices, urgent care facilities, pharmacies and the Allen County Department of Health. (Call 260-449-7504 for an appointment with the health department.)

Wash hands frequently. Use soap and warm water, when possible. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover coughs and sneezes. Cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve/elbow, not your hands.

“These are everyday steps that you can take to help prevent the spread of germs in your family and community, avoid close contact with those who are sick if you can stay home – please, do so, clean frequently touched surfaces, cover your coughs and sneezes. If you have children, remind them to wash their hands and make sure the rest of your family avoids touching their eyes, nose, and mouth to cut down on the spreading of germs,” said Dr. April Morrison, an infectious disease specialist with Lutheran Health Physicians.