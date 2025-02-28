Local Wellness Expo To Support National Initiative

3 min read

The Fort Wayne (IN) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated will hold a Black Family Wellness Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 15, 2025, in the gymnasium at Wayne High School, 9100 Winchester Road.

The free event – open to the public – is an effort to help reduce health and economic disparities, which will in turn improve and save lives in the Black community.

“Our organization works to close the gaps in health, education, and economic inequality by providing meaningful support, fostering opportunities, and advocating for lasting change,” said Angie Wortham, President of the Fort Wayne (IN) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated.

March 15th is a National Impact Day of Service for The Links, Incorporated. The expo here and in dozens of other cities will collectively reach thousands of people.

This is the third year for the initiative nationally and the second annual Black Family Wellness Expo to be held in Fort Wayne.

The event will help raise awareness about conditions ranging from breast and prostate cancer to mental health that shorten or impact the quality of life.

The expo will include a Children’s Corner, with creative and health-focused activities.

Drawings will be held on site for some exciting giveaways.

The Fort Wayne (IN) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated is collaborating with several other organizations and businesses to ensure an impactful event. Those already confirmed include American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, A&J Optical, a full-service boutique whose owner will provide free eye screening, Building A Stronger Family, Chi Eta Phi, a local nursing sorority offering blood pressure checks, Fort Wayne Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, Lutheran Health Network (Breast Navigator), Timothy Lymon Sickle Cell Foundation, Healthier Moms and Babies, HealthVisions Midwest of Fort Wayne, Helping Hands HomeCare, National Kidney Foundation, Navigate Maternity, Old National Bank, with free piggy banks for youth, Pavilion Enterprises and Real Estate Housing, focusing on ownership opportunities, Positive Resource Connection, State Farm Insurance, SuperShot, providing critical immunizations, Uniquely You Counseling and Wellness Center, LLC, YMCA with materials including guest passes.

Through this event, we look forward to doing our part to help area residents – especially Black families – live longer, more fulfilling lives!

The Links, Incorporated is an international, not-for-profit corporation, established in 1946. The membership consists of more than 17,000 professional women of African descent in 299 chapters located in 41 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, and the United Kingdom. It is one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations of extraordinary women who are committed to enriching, sustaining, and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other persons of African ancestry. Members of The Links, Incorporated contribute more than 1 million documented hours of community service annually – strengthening their communities and enhancing the nation.

The Fort Wayne (IN) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated received its charter March 24, 1979. Local initiatives have focused on legislative impact through voter registration drives and candidate forums, along with young career guidance and access for high school students to successful business executives and entrepreneurs. The local chapter has also engaged youth in a national Poster Arts Competition.