Historic Waynedale Businesses Surviving The Test Of Time

Fort Wayne Metals Staff at a sales meeting. c. 1958

The Waynedale area, nestled in our corner of Fort Wayne, boasts a rich tapestry of businesses that have served the community for decades, each contributing uniquely to its historical and cultural fabric. These establishments have not only played a vital role in Waynedale’s economic development but have also fostered a strong sense of community.

Hill’s Meat Market has been a cornerstone of the Waynedale community since 1940, when Lee and Zilpha Hill moved to Fort Wayne and subsequently opened the store. Since its establishment, the market has remained a family-run business, now in its fourth generation of ownership while continuing to provide high-quality meats and exceptional service to local residents. Its dedication to tradition and quality has made it a trusted name in the community.

Since 1932, The Waynedale News has been the community’s source of local news and events, dedicated to positive, family-friendly journalism. By covering everything from small-town events to important community developments, the newspaper has remained a vital link between residents and the happenings in their neighborhoods.

A new longstanding institution was recently added to the Waynedale landscape. Aunt Millie’s, originally Perfection Bakeries, has been a staple in the baking industry since 1901. Known for its superior bread and baked goods, Aunt Millie’s relocated its headquarters to 6230 Bluffton Road in Waynedale in early 2024, further solidifying its connection to the local community while continuing to serve customers across the region.

Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home has provided compassionate care and support to families since 1895, offering funeral, burial, and memorial services. It has played a crucial role in supporting Waynedale residents during difficult times, earning a reputation as one of the most trusted funeral homes in the area.

Similarly, our Hardware store has been a reliable provider of tools and supplies for local residents and businesses since 1944, when Lester and Bertha Umber converted an old gas station at the corner of Lower Huntington Road and Old Trail Road into a hardware store. Starting with $700 in inventory and approximately 1,000 square feet of floor space, what is now known as Waynedale Hardware, quickly became a trusted neighborhood resource, offering expert advice and essential tools for home repairs and DIY projects.

Dating back to 1837, Nine Mile Restaurant is one of the oldest establishments in the region. Originally serving as a tavern and inn, it has long been a gathering place for travelers and locals alike. Known for its homestyle cooking and welcoming atmosphere, Nine Mile Restaurant continues to be a beloved destination for those seeking comfort food and a sense of history.

The Clyde, originally opened in 1951 as The Clyde Theatre, has been an integral part of Fort Wayne’s entertainment scene. Initially serving as a movie house, it later transformed into a live music venue, bringing performances from renowned artists to the Waynedale area. After a major renovation in recent years, The Clyde has continued to serve as a cultural hub, providing a vibrant space for concerts, events, and community gatherings. Its enduring legacy as an entertainment destination highlights the importance of preserving local history while adapting to modern needs.

Fort Wayne Metals, established in 1946 with a spark of an idea by Ardelle Glaze, has grown into a global leader in manufacturing precision wire-based medical and industrial components. This innovative company has played a critical role in advancements in medical technology, supplying high-quality materials used in life-saving devices worldwide. Fort Wayne Metals has not only bolstered the local economy by providing stable employment opportunities but has also reinforced Waynedale’s reputation as a local hub of industry and innovation. Its commitment to excellence and community investment continues to make it an integral part of Fort Wayne’s economic landscape.

Preserving legacy businesses is essential for maintaining the character and identity of a community. These establishments, of many in the area, serve as living connections to the past, carrying forward traditions, values, and a sense of place that newer businesses may not replicate. They also provide stability in times of economic and social change, offering a reliable presence that fosters continuity and trust among residents. Moreover, legacy businesses support local economies by providing jobs, fostering entrepreneurship, and contributing to community engagement. By honoring and sustaining our businesses, Waynedale ensures that its rich history and communal spirit remain intact for future generations.

These historic businesses, and many others, have not only contributed to Waynedale’s economic growth but have also been integral in shaping its community spirit and identity. Their enduring presence stands as a testament to their commitment to serving the residents of Waynedale through the decades. As the area continues to evolve, these establishments remain steadfast, preserving the values of tradition, service, and community connection that have defined Waynedale for generations.