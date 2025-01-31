Trail Use Hit One Million Trips In 2024

The City of Fort Wayne’s trail network of 104.7 miles was well utilized in 2024, hitting the milestone of 1 million trips for the year! The trail user count reached 1,008,243. There are 21 infrared trail counters spread across the City’s trail network that capture count data as trail users traverse the trails.

“Our greenways and trails continue to make a meaningful difference for residents and visitors,” said Mayor Sharon Tucker. “Reaching this important milestone demonstrates a strong commitment to ensuring that the public has outstanding quality of life amenities and recreational opportunities to enjoy.”

The City’s partners, Northeastern Indiana Regional Coordinating Council (NIRCC) and Fort Wayne Trails assist the City by collecting and analyzing the trail usage numbers.

The Fort Wayne Area Trails Network consists of 148 miles of trails, with 104.7 miles inside City limits. Most of the trails in City limits are planned, designed, constructed, and maintained by the City of Fort Wayne, under the leadership of Mayor Sharon Tucker.