SCAN Celebrates 50 Years With Name Change

SCAN’s Board of Directors and Leadership Team announced the child welfare agency has changed its name to Iris Family Support Center as of January 15, 2025. This name change signals a move to represent the full continuum of services the agency provides to children and families in this community.

The agency celebrated 50 years of service in 2024 and will continue to hold true to its mission to protect children, prepare parents, strengthen families, and educate the community. From the work of 11 volunteers in one city to 165 employees in 41 Indiana counties, Iris Family Support Center has grown to support families across Northern Indiana.

Hoosier families are facing more challenges than ever before. With services in 41 Indiana counties reaching more than 45,000 individuals, we see daily that families need proactive, prevention-focused initiatives in order to build stability and ensure lasting safety for their children.

These services are available right now, but the previous name’s emphasis on abuse and neglect made families nervous to reach out before a crisis occurs. This change will allow Iris Family Support Center’s Leadership and Board to position the agency as a more direct and supportive resource for families.

“In recognition of this growing work, we are changing our name from SCAN (Stop Child Abuse and Neglect) to Iris Family Support Center,” said Katie Bergman Miller, Board Chair. “Like the flower that shares our signature purple color, the name Iris represents the courage, hope, and wisdom that our staff and clients embody every day. It’s a symbol of the clarity and insight we bring to challenging circumstances—and the transformative growth that happens when we tend to each other’s needs with care and compassion.”

“For years, we have heard from the community that they are nervous to walk through a door labeled ‘Abuse and Neglect,’” said SCAN CEO Dee Szyndrowski, MS, MBA, LMHC. “With this change, we hope to create a more welcoming space for families to seek support and resources while they experience a family crisis. I look forward to seeing how this shift leads to greater trust with families and increased partnerships to create safe, stable childhoods in our community.”

Located at 500 W. Main Street, Iris Family Support Center serves 41 northern Indiana counties and impacts the lives of more than 45,000 individuals each year. Iris provides life-changing services for children and families, no matter what they are facing. With a vast array of prevention and intervention services, there is a place for everyone at Iris. The vast majority of our services are provided at no cost to clients. For more information, visit www.irisfamily.org. To report child abuse or neglect, call the Indiana Child Abuse/Neglect Hotline, at 800-800-5556.