Indiana Music History Project Receives Significant Grant

The Indiana Music History Project has received a substantial project grant from the Allen Whitehill Clowes Charitable Foundation. The grant will fund an oral history collection program, enabling the project to document the stories of at least 50 people who have played a significant part in Indiana’s music history.

“It is incredibly important to document Indiana’s rich music history so that future generations can enjoy it, and key elements are not lost,” said Bruce Buchanan, Board President of Indiana Entertainment Foundation. “We are honored that our work is supported by the Allen Whitehill Clowes Charitable Foundation with this grant. It is the largest single grant we have received to date.”

The interviews will include stories from musicians and others who have had an impact on Indiana’s music scene, including those from music businesses. Each oral history will be made available on the Indiana Music History Project website. There will also be videos created for each person and audio excerpts that will be made available on the project’s streaming radio station, Indiana Music Radio on Live365.com, and to other interested radio stations.

Also included in the grant is funding for a “first series” set of Amazing Indiana Music Stories trading cards. These will be available at the online gift shop (www.Indianafound.org) and in retail locations around the state. These trading cards are a fun way to get information about Indiana’s music history into the hands of Hoosiers.

“We are extremely grateful for this grant,” said Indiana Music History Project Executive Director Rick Wilkerson. “It will help us further our mission of documenting Indiana music history and sharing it with Hoosiers and the rest of the nation.”

The Indiana Music History Project has a public museum gallery located in Indianapolis filled with memorabilia, an audio kiosk and more. The project also has traveling exhibitions throughout the year.

The Indiana Music History Project is the primary initiative of the nonprofit Indiana Entertainment Foundation. More information can be found at indianafound.org.

The Indiana Music History Project is the primary initiative of Indiana Entertainment Foundation (IEF), an Indiana nonprofit whose mission, in part, is the preservation of Indiana’s rich music history. IEF is a small nonprofit organization that relies on donations to operate. Visit www.indianafound.org for more information or follow IEF on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.