4th Anniversary: Autism-Focused Interior Design Business

Drawing on her deep understanding of children on the autism spectrum, Fort Wayne woman Vanessa Hayden blends her expertise in early childhood education with her passion for interior design to create comforting, transformative spaces. Hayden owns Partly Whimsical, LLC, which opened 4 years ago this month and is now located at Southtown Crossing in Fort Wayne. Its original location was Hayden’s home.

Partly Whimsical specializes in creating personalized, autism-friendly spaces that cater to the sensory and developmental needs of children with autism. It offers full and partial in-home room designs as well as customized spaces such as its “autism nest” located at its Southtown office. Hayden and two part-time student volunteers transform the children’s own spaces into safe, sensory-rich spaces that empower children to thrive. Hayden’s designs create environments that promote emotional well-being, growth, and independence, all while celebrating each child’s unique qualities. It’s estimated that autism affects 1 in 36 children in the US (CDC).

Hayden is a former preschool teacher, a registered behavior technician, and a current interior design student at Purdue Fort Wayne. She has decades of experience working with children on the spectrum. “I have a unique understanding of their sensory and developmental needs. I’m blessed to be able to combine my passion for early childhood education with my love of interior design to help children thrive,” says Hayden.

Partly Whimsical is unlike conventional design firms. Its designs are not just aesthetic—they are therapeutic, empowering children to thrive in spaces that truly understand and support them. Hayden adds, “Every child is unique and their space should reflect their individuality.”

For more information, go to Partly Whimsical website, Facebook or LinkedIn pages. Hayden can also be contacted at contact@partlywhimsical.com or (888)716-2149.

Partly Whimsical is a client of the Northeast Indiana Small Business Development Center and received business start-up assistance and marketing-related support.