Free Epiphany Concert

St. Therese Catholic Church, 2304 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne, will host its annual Epiphany Concert on Sunday, Jan. 5, at 7:00 p.m. There is no charge, but a free will offering will be taken up to benefit the Saint Vincent de Paul Society of the parish. All are welcome.

Presented by the Music Ministry of St. Therese under the direction of Beverly Rieger, the Epiphany Concert will feature Guest Violinist David Ling, Guest Vocal Soloist Renee Gonzales, Guest Organist Allen Goebbert, and the expanded St. Therese Choir, guitarists and flute. There also will be a live Nativity setting directed by Elaine Cooper included during the concert.

After the concert, all are invited to a free reception in the nearby Parish Hall. Come and enjoy this beautiful evening of music, song and devotion.