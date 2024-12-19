4,000 Community Christmas Meals Planned To Be Served

The Rescue Mission will serve its second-largest holiday meal on Tuesday, December 24, from 12 PM to 3 PM at its 404 E. Washington Blvd. location. The meal is free and open to all members of the community.

Last Christmas, about 4,000 meals were prepared to serve those in need during the holiday. This year, The Rescue Mission is preparing to serve over 5,000 individuals and families due to the increased demand for services as the winter weather continues. Meals will be available for dine-in, carry-out, or drive-thru, with a limit of three meals per person.

“Homelessness and food insecurity are not new issues, but we have seen a rise throughout the year and expect it to continue with the ongoing cold weather and economic conditions. We recognize this increased need and are doing our best to help,” said Pastor Thomas McArthur, President & CEO of The Rescue Mission. “We are grateful to be able to open our doors to serve those in need this Christmas season.”

The Rescue Mission extends its heartfelt thanks to the American Electric Power Foundation and the many ministry partners who have made this meal possible through generous donations of food items, cash gifts, and the assistance of approximately 80 volunteers.

After more than 121 years of evolution and adaptation, The Rescue Mission remains steadfast in its mission to “provide, through the power of Jesus Christ, a home for the homeless, food for the hungry, and hope for their future.” In partnership with the caring businesses, agencies, churches, and individuals in the Fort Wayne area, The Rescue Mission remains committed to serving the community and those in greatest need. For more information or to make a donation, visit www.fwrm.org.