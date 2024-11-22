PNC Invites You To Kickoff The Holiday Season Downtown

Downtown Fort Wayne is ready to dazzle this holiday season with the 2024 HolidayFest featuring the Night of Lights, presented by Lutheran Health Network and Downtown Fort Wayne. This cherished tradition brings the community together to celebrate the season with iconic light displays, festive activities, and brand-new attractions that will delight all ages.

A highlight of the event is the 6 PM countdown ceremony at the PNC Santa and Reindeer Light Display. PNC Bank’s Regional President Corinna Ladd and Mayor Sharon Tucker will lead the community in flipping the switch to officially light up Downtown Fort Wayne. This moment marks the start of an unforgettable evening as the city comes alive with holiday magic.

Throughout the day and evening, HolidayFest offers heartwarming experiences for everyone. Enjoy hot cocoa as carolers serenade you with holiday tunes and take in the beauty of Downtown’s streets lined with sparkling decorations and beautifully adorned windows, transforming the city into a winter wonderland.

New this year is the Parkview Field Holiday Lights, a spectacular walk-through attraction at the ballpark featuring over one million lights synchronized to holiday music. Favorite traditions like the Festival of Gingerbread and the Festival of Trees also return, showcasing creativity and holiday cheer.

On Small Business Saturday, November 30, the festive spirit continues with Holly Shopping, presented by ProFed Credit Union and Downtown Fort Wayne.

Shoppers can explore the newly added Holly Village at The Porch Off Calhoun, a local artisan market offering unique, handcrafted gifts for the season.

With a lineup of events and attractions to fill the season with joy, Downtown Fort Wayne is the ultimate destination for holiday celebrations. Don’t miss the Night of Lights and all the festivities HolidayFest has to offer. For more details, visit HolidayFestDowntown.com or check the Night of Lights feature in this year’s HolidayFest Tabloid.

PNC Santa & Reindeer Display Fast Facts!