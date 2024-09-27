Whoa, Man! and 96.3 XKE are excited to announce “She Rocks the Fort,” a concert event dedicated to supporting Jennifer’s Harbor, an organization that helps women and children break free from domestic violence. The event is set to take place on October 20, 2024, at The Clyde Theatre, with doors opening at 5:00 PM. Tickets are available for $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the show.

“She Rocks the Fort” will bring together some of the Midwest’s top female performers in rock, pop, and country, including Grace Scott, Rylie Lynn, HomeBy10, Deeja, Angie Marquardt, Patti Whitemoss, Big Caddy Daddy, Patti Whitemoss and Whoa, Man!, for a night of live music while raising funds for Abie’s Haven, a sanctuary for Fort Wayne-area women and their children fleeing domestic and sexual violence.

In addition to the music, the event will feature local female-owned businesses, raffle baskets, and a guitar giveaway!

Tickets are available now. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit clydetheatre.com

96.3 XKE is Fort Wayne’s destination for classic rock; committed to engaging with the local community through music and events that make a difference.

Whoa, Man! celebrates the iconic women of rock who have influenced generations of music lovers and musicians alike. With three alternating female lead singers and a tight group of players, Whoa, Man! is a seven-piece professional powerhouse band that will rock any festival, club, or private event.

Jennifer’s Harbor is a faith-based non-profit organization dedicated to preventing domestic and sexual violence. Through advocacy for survivors and family members, Jennifer’s Harbor raises awareness, provides emotional support, and offers ongoing life coaching. Jennifer’s Harbor is committed to promoting healing, empowerment, and social change through education, outreach, and direct services.