Free Smoke Detectors Available

The Fort Wayne Fire Department joined Mayor Sharon Tucker as she visited with residents in the Hickory Grove neighborhood. The FWFD attended the neighborhood walk in order to deliver and install free smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors. This kind of door-to-door detector distribution and installation is also referred to as a “blitz,” and allows for a quick and efficient way to distribute these safety devices to the community. During the two-hour neighborhood walk, the FWFD installed 26 smoke detectors and 16 carbon monoxide detectors. In addition to installing the detectors, the Department provided residents with a Residential Home Safety Checklist and resource numbers they can call if they have any questions.

The FWFD was awarded a Fire Prevention & Safety Grant from the Federal Department of Homeland Security (FEMA) for the purchase of 500 smoke detectors and 500 carbon monoxide detectors.

The number one line of defense in the event of a home fire is working smoke detectors. The U.S. Fire Administration and the National Fire Protection Association advise that smoke detectors be installed inside every bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home, including the basement. Most fatal fires happen at night, and this will provide the occupants with the much-needed early warning to get out before they are trapped.

Carbon monoxide detectors alert you to the presence of carbon monoxide, a colorless, odorless gas that can be lethal. CO can come from faulty furnaces, water heaters, stoves, and other gas appliances. CO detectors should be installed near each sleeping area and on every level of your home and placed at least 5 – 20 feet away from sources of CO like gas appliances and attached garages. Avoid placing them near windows, doors, or vents where fresh air might prevent the alarm from detecting CO.

City of Fort Wayne residents who would like to request a free smoke or CO detector may fill out an application at engage.cityoffortwayne.org/fireprevention.