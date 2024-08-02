Local Worship & Events: August 2 Update

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 9:30am

Bible Study Sundays 10:45am

. . .

We are no longer worshiping at 1819 Reservation Drive.

. . .

Join us for worship at

Lutheran South Unity School

5401 S. Calhoun St, 46807

Enter Door #11

Current mailing address

PO Box 9590, 46899

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1212 Lower Huntington Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

. . .

CELEBRATE RECOVERY

When: Every Wednesday 6:30-8:30pm Children’s programming at 1500 Lwr Huntington Rd.

Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.

Cost: Free

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

office.waynedaleumc

@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:45 a.m.

Childcare is available.

Sunday School at 11:00 a.m.

Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683

. . .

COMMUNITY

DRIVE-THRU MEAL

When: Monday, August 12, 2024 at 5:00pm

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #3

Who: Everyone

Why: Community Outreach

Add’l: Free drive-thru meal until all are given out.

Cost: Free

Contact: Waynedale United Methodist Church 747-7424

. . .

DOG DAYS OF SUMMER COSTUME CONTEST

When: Saturday, August 24 at 10:00am

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, 2501 Church St. Fort Wayne IN 46809

Who: Everyone

Why: Summer Fun

Add’l: Entry fee is a bagged or canned dog or cat food for Pet Food Pantry. Prizes awarded in four categories: Most Creative; Funniest Costume; Owner/Pet Look Alike; Most Patriotic. Pet blessing by Pastor Bill Garver and a pet parade.

Cost: Free

Contact: Waynedale UMC 260-747-7424

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

. . .

Contact: Pastor Brenner: 260-478-1717, Website: www.holyscripturefw.org, Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class Sun. 10:30a

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

INCLUDE YOUR CHURCH’S INFO & EVENTS HERE!

If you don’t see your church’s info here, give us a call at 260-747-5529 for more details about being included in our Worship in Waynedale Listings. This special section is open to all religious organizations in South, Southwest & Downtown Fort Wayne!

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .