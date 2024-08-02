A Community Inspired Playground

I was recently able to connect with Pastor, Luther Whitfield from New Covenant Worship Center about a new playground being installed on August 2 at the campus.

As the church continues to expand to serve the community through their preschool (New Covenant Academy), Impact Center programming, outdoor fields (baseball, soccer and basketball courts) and community garden, Pastor Whitfield is humbled and grateful by yet another opportunity to continue to impact the lives of those surrounding the facility. He says the goal of the campus is to be a community gathering place for people to come together and work together.

Kaboom, an American non-profit organization that helps communities build playgrounds for children, has chosen New Covenant Worship Center over several other applicants to construct a new community and kid-designed PlaySpace that will spark joy and a sense of belonging for kids in our community.

Pastor Whitfield shared, “We were selected through a competitive process by the funder.” There were several organizations that were identified in the Fort Wayne area as being strong organizations that are making an impact on the community. After several interviews with each organization, New Covenant was selected as the recipient of the playground.

“We are extremely excited about the opportunity to continue to serve our community through this new playground. This will give children in this area a safe place to play and dream as well as give families an opportunity to bond and build memories together,” says Whitfield.

Kaboom held several meetings with kids and their families from the community and church to allow them to speak into what they would like to see in their play space. This project allows the kids to have exactly what they want. It is a $250,000 investment in our community, and New Covenant is blessed to receive such a gift.

In celebration and recognition of this amazing gift, everyone is invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, August 2 at 2:30pm at New Covenant Worship Center, 3420 E Paulding Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46816.

The mission of New Covenant Worship Center – Indiana is the same mission Jesus gave his followers: Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.

The vision of New Covenant Worship Center – Indiana is create a community of authentic believers and to witness a city transformed by the life changing reality of the gospel, as people come to know Jesus as their lord and savior. Contact: info@newcove.org or (260) 441-0001

This column is sponsored by The Fort Wayne Ink Spot, a black-owned Indiana newspaper focusing on regional and national stories, especially those impacting African Americans and minorities. This collaboration with The Waynedale News aims to include all voices in our community. Follow FWIS on Facebook and Instagram, or find a retailer at www.fwinkspot.com.