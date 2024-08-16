Buckle Up, Phone Down Campaign

The evidence is clear: distracted driving is dangerous, and seatbelts save lives. Buckle Up Phone Down tackles two of the most impactful actions drivers and passengers can take – wearing a seatbelt and putting the phone down behind the wheel.

“Changing driver behavior is crucial to improving safety on Indiana roadways, said INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith. “I urge both drivers and passengers to make safe, smart decisions each and every time they get into a vehicle. I also thank our Hoosier Helpers for the assistance they provide to motorists in need, and the work they do to clear incidents and keep traffic moving.”

Indiana ranks high in seat belt use at 93 percent, as reported in NHTSA’s 2021 National Occupant Protection Use Survey, but those who don’t buckle up are putting their lives at risk. While only seven percent of vehicle occupants are unbelted, they account for nearly half of all fatalities on Indiana roadways.

Indiana enacted its Hands-Free Law in 2020, which prohibits drivers from holding mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, in their hands while driving to reduce distracted driving and improve safety on Hoosier roadways. However, talking or texting while driving is only one of many types of distracted driving that leads to crashes including: Cell phone use (talking, texting, taking photos/videos, etc.), eating or drinking, talking to passengers, grooming (applying makeup, brushing hair, flossing, etc.), using a navigation system (GPS), watching videos, changing music (connected devices, CDs, radio, etc.)