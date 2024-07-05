Lions Donate To Six Charities

The Heritage Lions have approved donations to these six Indiana Lions charities: The Lions Cancer Control Fund of Indiana (providing funds to combat pediatric cancer at Riley Children’s Hospital), VisionFirst Indiana Lions Eye Bank, Indiana Lions Speech and Hearing, Inc.(at the Riley Hospital for Children), Leader Dogs for the Blind (a school to train Leader Dogs), and Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Each of the organizations was granted $350.

Lions District Governor Terry Marker recently inducted two new members into the Heritage Lions.

The Lions Club International Foundation (LCIF) was approved for a $1000 donation. This fund is often the first and fastest aid agency on the scene of a disaster. People suffering through hurricanes, floods, and earthquakes all over the world receive a fast cash infusion from LCIF to provide the basic needs of food, water and shelter until larger government and NGO agencies relief efforts can be initiated. Indiana usually receives more total monetary aid than the fund takes in from all the state’s Lions clubs.

Over 100 years ago, Helen Keller addressed the International Lions convention and concluded her talk with these words: “If you care, if we can make the people of this great country care, the blind will indeed triumph over blindness. The opportunity I bring to you, Lions, is this: To foster and sponsor the work of the American Foundation for the Blind. Will you not help me hasten the day when there shall be no preventable blindness; no little deaf, blind child untaught; no blind man or woman unaided? I appeal to you Lions, you who have your sight, your hearing, you who are strong and brave and kind. Will you not constitute yourselves Knights of the Blind in this crusade against darkness?”

The Heritage Lions earned the money to donate to these worthy organizations through their ice cream sales in the summer, and their salted peanut sales in the fall. The Heritage Lions motto is “We Serve” and we welcome anyone who wishes to help their local community to contact a Heritage Lion.