Record Turnout At Cancer Services’ Annual Ribbon Walk

Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana held their annual Ribbon Walk on May 4, 2024. Total, the fundraising walk raised $113,823 to help local people with cancer. All donations stay local and support the mission of Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.

Team ‘Wonder Woman’ at the Ribbon Walk event. Photo by Jeremy Garner of JBG Photography.

That morning, 650 community members attended the event to honor cancer survivors in their life or remember loved ones who passed away from cancer. This year’s event boasted the highest turnout Cancer Services has ever seen for Ribbon Walk.

Funds raised will help thousands of families throughout Northeast Indiana who will be impacted by cancer this year. Cancer Services offers a variety of practical, emotional, and financial supports, many available at no cost.

“Cancer Services is grateful to everyone who donated, the dozens of volunteers who make the event possible, and the generous local businesses who sponsored the event,” President & CEO Dianne May said. “We celebrate 80 years of operation this year and continue to be humbled and honored by the community’s response and desire to help families facing cancer. Cancer Services would not exist without this community.”

Save the date for Ribbon Walk on May 3, 2025, at Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.

Cancer Services’ mission is to enhance the quality of life of those affected by cancer by providing meaningful resources, information, and compassionate assistance. Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana helps people who live in Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley counties.

In 2024, Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana celebrates 80 years of operation. Eighty years ago, a group of caring community members decided they couldn’t turn their back on those struggling with cancer. That one decision, to simply say “I want to help,” has blossomed into a safe place for thousands of families to rest, laugh, and be themselves.

For more information, visit cancer-services.org.