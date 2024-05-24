Reenacting The Siege Of Fort Wayne 1812

The Siege of Fort Wayne 1812 will take place at the Old Fort on Spy Run Avenue Saturday – Sunday, June 8-9, 2024. Historic Fort Wayne, Inc. will host the event. During the War of 1812, the second of the American military forts built in this area survived a sustained siege and kept the frontier from falling to the British. It is a living history experience.

A Portal To The Past

As you enter the grounds of the fort, you will find yourself immersed in a military fort during the War of 1812. Reenactors representing soldiers from the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Native American allies will recreate the siege. Experience the sound of musket fire and cannons! The soldiers and Native Americans will answer questions about their uniforms, clothing, weapons, and military life. Observe first-hand the life of the civilians in the camps as they perform their daily activities. There will be demonstrations on period cooking, gardening, clothing, and much more. Local artisans will also be on hand. The Old Fort will be bustling with activity!

Sweet Treats And Treasures

No event at The Old Fort would be complete without its’ Bake Sale. Visitors can indulge in a variety of homemade baked treats. There is also Old Fort-themed merchandise, for those looking to take a piece of history home with them.

Immersive And Interactive

The historic ambiance of The Old Fort provides a perfect backdrop for this event. Families and history enthusiasts can explore the buildings of the fort and interact with the reenactors, civilians, and local artisans.

New Construction

While at the event, you can also check out the new construction. The Old Fort is almost fifty years old! Time and weather have taken their toll. All the buildings need major repairs. Phase I is almost complete. Find out how you can help “Keep the Fort in Fort Wayne” at oldfortwayne.org/about-us/fortrestoration/.

A Community Effort

Admission to the event is free. Freewill donation. Historic Fort Wayne, Inc. is a nonprofit organization committed to preserving the rich heritage of Fort Wayne. As a volunteer-driven organization, it relies heavily on community support and donations to continue its mission of education and preservation.

Stay Updated

Founded in 2004, Historic Fort Wayne is a Non-Profit Organization that manages The Old Fort in Fort Wayne, IN. Our goal is to educate the community about Historic Fort Wayne and its significance to the Northwest Territory, the State of Indiana, and the United States during the 17th and 18th centuries through interactive programming. We are a 100% volunteer organization. Our events are free to the public unless specifically noted. Private and corporate donations provide the funding for all programs. For the latest information and any schedule changes, visit the Historic Fort Wayne Facebook page at facebook.com/HistoricFortWayne.