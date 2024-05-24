Google To Build $2B Data Center Near Southeast Fort Wayne

Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Indiana Secretary of Commerce David Rosenberg and executives of Google (NYSE: GOOG) to announce plans to establish a new $2 billion data center in Fort Wayne, powering the company’s AI innovations and growing Google Cloud business for customers across the world.

“Indiana has made it a strategic priority to cultivate the economy of the future, and we’re already seeing the impact of our work thanks to the partnership of companies like Google,” said Gov. Holcomb. “Not only is Google choosing Indiana to power its global AI and cloud infrastructure, but we’re thrilled to see the company already investing heavily in the northeast Indiana community. These initiatives will help skill up our Hoosier workforce, preparing residents for the jobs of the future. And, at the same time bringing clean energy resources to the region propelling continued growth in industrial sustainability.”

Google broke ground today on its new data center and operational support complex near East Tillman Road and Adams Center Road on the southeast side of Fort Wayne. The new facility will join a network of Google-owned and operated data centers all over the world that keep the internet humming 24/7 and help power digital services — like Google Cloud, Workspace (which includes Gmail, Docs, Sheets and more), Search and Maps — for people and organizations worldwide.

The new facility is expected to create up to 200 new, competitive jobs, including facilities, data center technicians and support services, including security, catering and grounds keeping, in the coming years. Google will bring its Skilled Trades and Readiness (STAR) program to the Fort Wayne area in partnership with Ivy Tech Community College to help increase the entry-level pipeline in the skilled trades with a focus on underrepresented communities. These pre-employment programs offer paid training and networking opportunities to help participants move directly into employment on local construction projects.

“We are thrilled to announce our investment in Fort Wayne, Indiana, as the site for our newest data center,” said Joe Kava, vice president of global data centers at Google. “Our decision to make a commitment of this magnitude is a true testament to the strategic and collaborative nature of many leaders across Indiana, Allen County, and, particularly, Fort Wayne. Together, Fort Wayne and Google will help power the digital future, including AI innovation across our enterprise and consumer services.”

Additionally, Google announced a collaboration with Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) to bring new clean energy resources to the local grid, supporting the company’s ambitious 2030 goal to run all of its data centers and campuses on carbon-free energy. Today, Google already matches 100% of its global annual electricity consumption with renewable energy purchases and, as a pioneer in computing infrastructure, its data centers are some of the most efficient in the world.

“There’s never been a better time to be in Fort Wayne,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker. “This investment from Google isn’t just about infrastructure or economic development; it’s about building a stronger tomorrow, together.”

Indiana is an ideal hub for data storage due to its business-friendly environment, abundance of infrastructure resources, availability of skilled labor, and growing technology and semiconductor sectors. Today’s news comes just two months after Meta announced plans to establish an $800 million data center campus in southeast Indiana, creating approximately 100 new jobs.

Based on the company’s investment plans, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) committed an investment in Google in the form of a 35-year term data center sales tax exemption for a minimum $800 million in eligible capital. For each additional $800 million of eligible investment made at the site within that time period, the company will be eligible for tax exemptions for an additional 5-year period, up to a total term of 50 years. These incentives are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim state benefits once investments are made.