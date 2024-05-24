Free Summer Classes For High School Students

Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw is joining the statewide system in offering free classes to students in grades 9 through 12 this summer. These courses may be used for exploration and earning an Ivy Tech certification or degree.

Courses selected may be easily transferred to any Indiana 4-year public university, which can save students money and possibly allow them to graduate early. The program includes free tuition and textbooks. The 2024 summer term begins on June 3.

Those interested can learn more and sign up by going to ivytech.edu/freeclasses.

