City Introduces ‘Data Fort Wayne’

The City of Fort Wayne is proud to introduce Data Fort Wayne, a new website that allows the public to easily access data about Fort Wayne’s neighborhoods.

Data Fort Wayne is provided by the City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division so that residents, neighborhood leaders, and local organizations can learn more about neighborhood demographics and data.

The Community Development Division frequently collaborates with neighborhood associations and other organizations to collect necessary information for local, state, and federal grant applications. This partnership also involves making data-driven decisions aimed at maximizing community benefits. Data Fort Wayne will enable direct community access to this information, empowering residents to gain a deeper understanding of their community and work towards its improvement.

Data Fort Wayne includes standard demographic data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey and is optimized for use on desktop browsers.

Residents, neighborhood leaders, and local organizations are invited to visit the new website at datafortwayne.org.