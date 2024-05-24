Art Show & Parking Lot Party

Waynedale United Methodist Church has announced a day of community celebration and creativity on Sunday, June 2. The event will feature an art show by the DOTS (Drawing On The Spirit) art program and a lively parking lot party with free ice cream and a live concert.

The festivities will begin with an inspiring art show immediately following the 10:45 a.m. worship service, running until 4:00 p.m. Held inside the church at 2501 Church Street, the show will feature approximately sixty unique pieces of art created by participants of the DOTS program. All artwork will be available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting and expanding the DOTS program. Light refreshments will be served. For those interested in private purchases, arrangements can be made directly with the individual artists.

The DOTS program, which began in late October 2023, meets every Tuesday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to all community members at no cost, the program offers a supportive environment where participants can explore various artistic mediums, including acrylics, collage, paper, and watercolors. A retired art teacher is present at each session to provide guidance and instruction.

At 1:00 p.m., the celebration will move outside for a vibrant parking lot party. Attendees can enjoy a free ice cream treat while experiencing a live music concert by the Christian rock band Tribute. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for comfortable seating. In case of rain, the concert will be moved indoors to ensure that the festivities continue uninterrupted.

For those unable to attend on June 2, the art display will remain available for viewing through June 9. Interested visitors can contact the church office at 747-7424 to schedule a visit during office hours, which are 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. daily.

Waynedale United Methodist Church invites everyone to join in this day of art, music, and community fellowship. This event offers a unique opportunity to support local artists and enjoy a fun-filled afternoon with friends and family.