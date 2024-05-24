Announcing Acts For This Year’s Center Stage Talent Show

Turnstone announced the talent acts that will be performing during the third annual “Center Stage: Fort Wayne’s Premier Talent Show” held at The Clyde Theatre. Audiences can expect to see a variety of talents including singing, dancing, and band performances. This year’s lineup will feature 10 acts (in alphabetical order):

Avery Mitchell (Instrumentalist & Vocalist)

Bryson Hickman (Dancer)

[ICNH] Dancer Group Members, Phree, Kaizen, and Skrypture (Dancers)

Intrepid Cat (Jazz Band)

Jeffro Da Pyro (Flow Artist)

Martel Harris (Vocalist)

Nyiann Bennett (Vocalist)

Ta’Korei (Variety)

Willy Booger (Guitar Artist)

A panel of four judges who are well-versed in the local arts scene will choose the winner of the $5,000 grand prize. The panel includes: Nick D’Virgilio (Drummer, vocalist, and Sweetwater Sound Engineer)

Christopher Spalding (Ballroom dancer, actor, owner of The Fort Wayne Ballroom Company, and founder of Summit City Music Theatre)

Julia Meek (Legendary WBOI Radio Host of Meet the Music, Folktakes and Friday Night Vibes)

Alicia Pyle (Musician, composer, teacher)

Turnstone Center believes in a people-first approach to empowerment and celebrating talent-first opportunities. “Center Stage” is a first-of-its-kind talent experience in the Fort Wayne community, elevating talent and performing arts for all people with and without disabilities.

“The amount of talent submitted was impressive and the Center Stage Selection Committee had difficulty choosing who made it into this year’s show, but we’re thrilled with our final lineup of 10 acts. The prize money increased to $5,000 for our third year, so I know the competition at The Clyde Theatre will be fierce. We’re looking forward to a great show that supports Turnstone’s mission,” said Rena Shown, Chief of Development and Strategic Partnerships at Turnstone.

The show will be held on Thursday, June 13. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online, over the phone via 260.483.2100, or in person at Turnstone’s Plassman Athletic Center (3320 N. Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana). The Center Stage Talent Show will be emceed by Jessica Williams, host and producer of Living Local 15, and the 2023 Center Stage Grand Prize Winner, Sockie Phommachanh.

Founded in 1943, Turnstone’s mission is to empower people with disabilities to achieve their highest potential by providing one of the most comprehensive offerings of services and programs to people with disabilities and their families under one roof in the United States. Thanks to generous support and compassionate staff, Turnstone’s legacy of advocacy and innovation continues to contribute to a world that accepts and values people based on their abilities.