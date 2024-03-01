Sticks & Bones: Explore Nature’s Unique Framework

This spring, nature enthusiasts and curious minds are invited to delve into the fascinating world of animal anatomy with the “Sticks & Bones” program at LC Nature Park. Scheduled for March 9, 2024, from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm, this event promises an engaging afternoon filled with discovery and hands-on learning, situated within the beautiful expanse of LC Nature Park at 9744 Aboite Road, Roanoke, Indiana.

Under the expert guidance of Park Manager Chloe Smith-Guitard, participants will embark on a journey through the structural marvels of the animal kingdom. The program is set to explore the diverse types of animal bones and their unique functions, offering attendees an up-close look at the skeletons that support the animal world. From the lightweight bones of birds that enable flight to the dense bones of land mammals that support their weight, the variety and adaptability of bone structures are key highlights of this program.

A particularly intriguing part of the event is the opportunity to dissect an owl pellet. This hands-on activity will not only reveal what these nocturnal predators have been feasting on but also provide insights into the food chains and ecosystems within LC Nature Park. Following this, participants will engage in a creative stick-animal skeleton craft session, allowing them to apply their newfound knowledge in a fun and artistic way.

The program is designed for individuals of all ages, though minors must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is set at $15 per person, with children aged 3 and under admitted for free. Interested parties are encouraged to register in advance at lcnaturepark.org/events to secure their spot in this unique educational experience.

LC Nature Park is a natural gem located on 300 acres southwest of Fort Wayne, in the heart of the Little River Valley. The park boasts a rich natural heritage, shared with other nearby protected sites like Eagle Marsh. Its restored tallgrass prairies, home to herds of bison and elk, along with an ancient sand dune nestled among forested areas, provide a diverse habitat for local wildlife and a serene backdrop for educational programs like “Sticks & Bones.”

This event is not just an opportunity to learn about animal bones; it’s a chance to connect with nature and gain a deeper appreciation for Indiana’s native environment. The park’s mission is to inspire a lasting appreciation for natural history, and “Sticks & Bones” is a testament to that vision. By exploring the skeletal structures of animals, participants will leave with a greater understanding of the natural world and the intricate systems that sustain life.

For more information, updates on the schedule, or to inquire further, visitors are encouraged to check the park’s website at lcnaturepark.org, follow their Facebook page at Facebook.com/lcnaturepark, or call (260)999-3153. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to explore the bones and beyond at LC Nature Park, where nature’s secrets are waiting to be uncovered.