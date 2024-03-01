DNR Outdoor Recreation & Fishing Guidebooks Available

Your latest guides to exploring Indiana’s great outdoors are now available at your fingertips and at a DNR property near you. The 2024 Indiana Recreation Guide is available now at on.IN.gov/recguide. And your 2024-2025 guide to Indiana fishing, the Indiana Fishing Regulations Guide, is available at on.IN.gov/fishingguide.

The DNR’s 2024 Indiana Recreation Guide is the source for information on state parks, state forests, lakes, fish & wildlife areas, nature preserves, state park inns, and other DNR properties. The guide includes a great facilities chart and information about accessibility and fees.

Soon, free printed copies of each will be available at local retail outlets, state parks, lakes and other DNR properties.

Paper copies of the guides also were available at the DNR booth at the Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show at the Indiana State Fairgrounds through Feb. 25. DNR’s booth is at the show’s Tackle Town, in the Blue Ribbon Pavilion.

Annual entrance passes for state park properties can be purchased in person at the gatehouse or offices of state park properties during business hours, at shopINstateparks.com any time, or at the Boat, Sport and Travel Show.

Indiana resident passes cost $50. For individuals 65 years old or older, the price is $25. Annual passes for vehicles with out-of-state license plates are $70. Normal daily gate fees for residents at most properties are $7 per in-state vehicle. For more information on Indiana state park properties, visit stateparks.IN.gov.

Fishing and hunting licenses can be purchased and printed at INHuntFish.com. They can also be purchased at retailers, county clerk offices, and most DNR properties throughout the state, as well as at the Boat, Sport and Travel Show.