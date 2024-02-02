Sign Up For Free Earth Day Classroom Presentations

To help Indiana schools celebrate Earth Day 2024, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is offering free hands-on classroom presentations to elementary students across the state. Every year, IDEM staff visit schools to talk about their careers and share STEM-based lessons on air, land, water, and recycling.

“I am pleased to have IDEM staff visit classrooms to work with Indiana’s leaders of tomorrow. Our STEM-based lessons are a great way to emphasize the importance of taking care of our environment while also introducing them to environmental-related careers,” said IDEM Commissioner Brian Rockensuess. “I hope Indiana’s teachers will take advantage of this great opportunity!”

Classroom Earth Day presentations are available for elementary schools and vary in length from 30 to 50 minutes. The interactive presentations offer activities such as reduce, reuse, recycle your trash, how long does your trash last, or a demonstration on how water flows through a watershed.

In-person classroom presentations are available on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the month of April, and each school may request up to four presentations. Registration is now open. Teachers can request a classroom presentation by visiting on.IN.gov/IDEMclassroom

Dates available throughout April. The deadline to request a classroom presentation is Feb. 23, 2024.

Educators may direct questions to IDEM’s Environmental Education & Outreach Coordinator at education@idem.IN.gov or 800-988-7901.

IDEM (idem.IN.gov) implements federal and state regulations regarding the environment. Through compliance assistance, incentive programs and educational outreach, the agency encourages and aids businesses and citizens in protecting Hoosiers and our environment.