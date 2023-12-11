Sneak Peek For Horse Enthusiasts As New Trails Nearing Completion

On Sunday, November 12, 2023, the new horse trails on Paulding Road were opened to members of Three Rivers Horse Trails and those interested in membership.

Allen County Commissioner, Rich Beck, shared, “What we thought would take years to accomplish and be a project finished for future generations actually happened sooner than we thought. The Allen County Equestrian Course, a one-of-a-kind trail project for our region. We were so excited we wanted to have a soft opening for our friends at Three Rivers Horse Trails – their support was essential in making this dream a reality.”

The horse trails will not be open to the general public, but for members of Three Rivers Horse Trails. Any horse enthusiast interested in learning more about the trails and membership with the nonprofit organization is welcome to come as well.

“This Allen County Equestrian Course has been a long-time planning and a lot of hard work by a lot of local people to make it possible,” Andi Adams said, Vice President of Three Rivers Horse Trails. “In the past, our only option locally was to ride horses along the roadside. Road riding is dangerous for both the rider and the horse. The other option is to travel over an hour one way to find bridle trails to horseback ride. We are excited to finally have a local area to enjoy our horses safely. This park is very unique in that it has both bridle trails and equine obstacles to challenge horse and rider. It will draw horse enthusiasts from 2+ hours away to enjoy these trails and course.”

The land used for the Allen County Equestrian Course was already owned by the Allen County Board of Commissioners. A grant of $250,000 from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources was obtained due to the commitment of $62,000 in matching funds from Allen County. The finished course includes close to 10 miles of trails, equestrian obstacles, and a handicap accessible mounting area.