Post-Election Data Available

The Waynedale News Staff

In the weeks following the 2023 general election, the League of Women Voters (LWV) in Fort Wayne as well as the state of Indiana collected statistics about the election and the use of the LWV website Vote411.org.

Fort Wayne’s LWV saw a marked increase in voters’ use of the website Vote411.org with a 653% increase in unique users and a 505% increase in the number of engaged sessions.

Voter turnout was lower in 2023 than 2019 as was the candidate response rate. In 2019, 70% of candidates responded to the questions made available to them and in 2023, only 58% of candidates responded. However, the lower number was due in part to uncontested races for city offices.

Nationally, the number of voters utilizing Vote411 doubled between 2019 and 2023. The national LWV compares statistics between similar election cycles as this is a more accurate way to assess Vote411’s usage.

Vote411 allows voters to compare answers to candidate questions posed by the LWV as part of their analysis of candidates by inputting a voter’s address. The voter can also find out their polling location’s address, how to register to vote and information about other facets of voting.

