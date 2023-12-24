Keeping Pet Safety In Mind During The Holidays

Keeping every member of your family safe around electricity is a priority of Indiana’s electric cooperatives. That includes those furry members of the family — your cat, dog, hamster or other critter.

“Please spend a little time ‘pet-proofing’ your home this holiday season,” says Jon Elkins, vice president of safety, training and compliance at Indiana Electric Cooperatives. “It can avoid a real-life pet-related accident that can also endanger your whole family.”

Christmas trees and sparkling lights are as attractive to pets as they are to humans. A few precautions can help ensure your pet’s safety, too.