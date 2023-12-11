Drive-Through Light Display Held To Support Youth Programs

The Anthony Wayne Scout Reservation’s is hosting the second annual Christmas at Camp event at their 1200-acre property in Pleasant Lake, Indiana. This is a free community event. They will be accepting freewill offerings at the gate and all these proceeds will go directly to supporting youth programs in the eleven-county service area in Northeast Indiana. Our co-title sponsors are WIRCO, Inc. and Steuben County Tourism Bureau.

This community event boasts close to three miles of holiday lights, free hot cocoa, a craft bazaar, and a special night with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Our event is expanding to three weeks this year: December 8-9, 15-16, and 22-23 from 6pm to 10pm each night. We are hosting a Craft Bazaar on December 8 and 9 along with a Night with Santa on December 16 from 6pm to 8pm that includes a free craft for youth. Visitors can tune in to our own FM Radio station and are encouraged to report any Sasquatch sightings at camp for a special treat. In its first year, 726 vehicles and an estimated 2,500+ individuals came through our gates! Many of the attendees had never been to our camp prior to this event. We are looking forward to making this event bigger and brighter in 2023! We hope with community support to grow this event into a regional holiday destination experience.

The Anthony Wayne Scout Reservation located at 2282 West 500 South, Pleasant Lake, Indiana is owned by the Anthony Wayne Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America. The non-profit organization serves youth in 11 counties in Northeast Indiana. Thousands of youths and adults participate in our annual summer camp programs, field trips, and other group events. Proceeds benefit our organization’s commitment to providing opportunities for youth character development, leadership development, citizenship training, and personal fitness. Visit ccltbsa.org for more information.

Please visit ccltbsa.org/christmas-at-camp to learn more about this event.