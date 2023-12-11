“Deck The Parks” Returns

On-site holiday light shows will shine at six DNR destinations in December.

Brief details for each are below, and more can be learned about each, as well as other activities at DNR properties at calendar.dnr.IN.gov.

Ouabache State Park in Bluffton will host its 10th annual Wonderland of Lights nightly, Dec. 1–31, from 6 to 9 p.m., in its campground and throughout the park. The presentation features more than 40 light displays and a synchronized music and light show at the Civilian Conservation Corps fire tower. The cost is $5 per vehicle, cash or check only.

Mounds State Park in Anderson will host its third Nights of Lights celebration every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from Dec. 1–31, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Sixty light displays will be featured in the campground, along with decorated buildings throughout the park. The cost is $10 per vehicle, cash and credit card accepted.

Lieber State Recreation Area in Cloverdale will host its second Lieber Winter Lights celebration Dec. 1–3 and 8–10 from 6 to 9 p.m. Donations will be accepted for the drive through the light display in the park and campground.

Spring Mill State Park in Mitchell is holding a drive-through holiday lights event in its campground Dec. 1–2 from 6 to 9:45 p.m., the same weekend as its Holiday in the Village. Cost is $5, cash only, and visitors can vote on the best-decorated site. The winner of the competition gets two nights of free camping at the park in 2024.

Starve Hollow State Recreation Area in Vallonia will host its second Christmas in the Campground on Dec. 9, from 5 to 10 p.m. The event will include a drive-through Christmas display and holiday activities in the Forest Education Center, where guests can also vote for their favorite campsites. A $5 donation is suggested.

Shakamak State Park in Jasonville will have holiday lights Dec. 7–10. The group camp and several other buildings will be decorated. On Dec. 9, from 9 to 11 a.m., the park will host a Breakfast with Santa.

Proceeds from the events go to the individual parks’ Friends groups to fund park projects. Learn more about DNR Friends groups at on.IN.gov/INstateparksfriends.