Local Vet Expands Services With New Boarding & Grooming Facility

Just in time for the holiday season, Aboite Animal Clinic has recently inaugurated a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to pet boarding and grooming. This new addition is a testament to the clinic’s commitment to offering top-tier care for pets, blending comfort and professional services by Dr. Sunil Gupta.

The new boarding section of the building is a marvel of design and functionality. It features 51 individual kennels for dogs, ensuring their comfort and security. A critical aspect of the facility is the emphasis on cleanliness and hygiene, with cages sanitized regularly and fresh water and bedding always available. A unique feature is that there are larger kennels available to allow up to 4 dogs of the same family to stay together.

For canine guests, daily walks and indoor/ outdoor play areas are part of the routine ensuring both physical and mental stimulation. The facility also caters to pets with special needs, offering medication administration and specialized care by a trained staff. Another new aspect is an emphasis on puppy play groups that introduce them to training and socializing.

Grooming services at the clinic is also an updated feature. The new grooming salon is outfitted with the latest products and equipment, focusing on both aesthetic and health benefits. Regular grooming sessions here are not just about making pets look good; they are integral to maintaining overall health, including skin and coat condition.

A passionate pet advocate and familiar face in the community known from Wags & Wiggles Rescue, Jenni Daley is the Manager of Aboite Boarding & Grooming. “We’d like to invite the community to see the new space at our Open House on Sunday, December 3 from 2pm to 5pm, as well as at an event featuring Pet Photos with Santa on December 9 from 9am to noon.” More information about these events can be found on the Aboite Boarding & Grooming Facebook page.

The introduction of this facility marks a new chapter in pet care for the area. Aboite Animal Clinic has long been recognized for its compassionate and skilled care, and this new development further cements its reputation as a leader in the field. Pet owners can now avail themselves of a comprehensive care center where their pets are treated with the utmost care and professionalism.

This facility is not just an addition to the clinic; it represents a holistic approach to pet care, addressing every aspect of a pet’s wellbeing. With this expansion, Aboite Animal Clinic ensures that every pet, whether in for a day’s grooming or a longer stay, receives the best possible care. For pet owners in the region, this new facility offers peace of mind and the assurance that their beloved pets are in capable hands.

You’re invited to visit the new Aboite Boarding & Grooming facility by stopping by their location at 4134 Covington Rd Fort Wayne, IN 46804. More info about Aboite Animal Clinic can be found by visiting www.aboitevet.com or by calling (260) 222-5392.