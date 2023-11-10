Korean Monument Unveiling

The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum will officially dedicate a new monument to honor all Korean Veterans on Saturday November 11th at 11am at 2122 O’Day Road, Fort Wayne.

The new monument will display (12) seven-foot tall soldiers made from fiberglass resin molds depicting a patrol returning from combat. Each soldier’s face will be that of a local veteran from Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana, who served during the war. The monument has been in the works for over a year and will be dedicated to honor all Korean Veterans who served from 1950-1953. A retired Korean Veteran has made this magnificent tribute possible.

The dedication ceremony will begin with Honor Guard presentation of colors by the 122nd Fighter Wing. The program will feature: the National Anthem performed by Angie Newkirk; prayer by Reverend Young Soo An from First Presbyterian Church in Fort Wayne. Guest speakers will include Commander Greg Bedford; Korean Veteran W. Paul Wolf; Antoinette Lee, Korean Community Member; Fire Chief Eric Lahey, City of Fort Wayne; Korean Veteran and Board member Walter “Bud” Mendenhall. To conclude the program, taps will be performed by Tom Schmit.

The Korean War has been referred to as “The Forgotten War”. Over 54,246 American lives were lost and over 103,000 soldiers were wounded. Of the 7,000 men who were held in prisoner of war camps 3,450 returned alive. 51% died in prison camps. 389 P.O.W.’s are still unaccounted for.

We wish to thank the following companies who provided their professional services and expertise on this project. Lea Powers, Creative Director, Randy V. Jackson photography; Fiberglas Animals and Objects LLC of Hastings, Nebraska; Decorative Concrete; Jim Logue Landscaping, Creative Sign Resources and Longsworth Excavating Inc. Matt West Tree Care and 1B Specialty,LLC.

Due to the weather, ceremony will be held inside the Event Center at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine 2122 O’Day Road Fort Wayne, In.