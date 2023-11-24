Jefferson Blvd. Dedicated Officer David Tinsley Memorial Parkway

On Saturday, November 11th, 2023, a portion of Jefferson Boulevard was designated as the Officer David Tinsley Memorial Parkway. The announcement took place at Emmanuel Lutheran Church and the signs were unveiled by the family of Officer Tinsley.

Kris Tinsley, wife of fallen police officer,David Tinsley speaks at a dedication event in 2020.

The event was led by Pastor Thomas Eggold of Emmanuel as Tinsley’s loved ones gathered to praise his Creator for David’s life and service, with the reading of proclamations from the City of Fort Wayne, Allen County Board of Commissioners, and a reading of a Congressional Record entry by Congressman Jim Banks.

Several people wrote in support of the designation of the parkway and his service.

FWPD Chief of Police, Steve Reed commented, “Officer David A. Tinsley joined the Fort Wayne Police Department in 2002, where he remained a loyal servant to our community and Department until his death, September 11, 2018. During his time in the Department, Officer Tinsley was dedicated to protecting and supporting his community and fellow officers. Officer Tinsley died while on duty for Fort Wayne and his impact and legacy will never be forgotten.”

FWPD Deputy Chief Martin Bender commented, “Just prior to his death, David was searching for a suspect following a vehicle and foot pursuit of a suspect in a stolen car. The man reportedly drove onto the Rivergreenway where he crashed and fled on foot. Officer Tinsley assisted with a canine track of the suspect until the job was done, and the man was taken into custody. He was returning to his patrol car where he suddenly collapsed. His death was a shock to us all. That he died backing up his fellow officers was no surprise, however, as it embodies who he was and is.”

FWPD Sergeant Tim Hughes commented, “I knew Officer Tinsley very well. We served together as a partner car for many years. Due to the countless hours I spent working with Officer Tinsley as we patrolled the community and responded to crimes and other emergencies; I can attest to his commitment and determination in keeping the community safe and improving the lives of everyone he encountered.”

The Allen County Board of Commissioners, in their proclamation “Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends,” and Officer Tinsley gave his life on duty protecting his community and fellow officers…”

3rd District Congressman Jim Banks, in the Congressional Record, “The Officer David Tinsley Memorial Parkway will honor its namesake, encompassing a stretch of Fort Wayne’s roadway that Officer Tinsley would frequently patrol. It also passes his home church of Emmanuel Lutheran and serves as a gateway for visitors entering downtown Fort Wayne from the west. I cannot imagine a more fitting tribute. Each time they travel along the parkway, residents of northeast Indiana will celebrate Officer Tinsley’s service and recognize what an indispensable role he played in his community.”

Mayor Thomas Henry, in his proclamation, “Recognition of Officer Tinsley’s life of service will benefit our community because it will remind us to all strive to be better and challenge us to make our community a safer place to live, work and play. Our young people will hopefully aspire to be like David, because his dedication reflects what is best in us.”