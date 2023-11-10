Free Food Holiday Bags

Since its inception over five decades ago, Wellspring has been committed to supporting the fundamental needs of children and families, especially for those with the greatest need and least economic opportunities. Their mission is lived out daily, “People of faith serving the social, physical, and educational needs of the community in Allen County.” Wellspring continues to empower the community by eliminating the access barrier for basic needs. Children have a safe and engaging environment to grow socially and academically. Every year, over 100 tons of food and more than 25,000 pieces of clothing are distributed to families in need.

Wellspring is preparing food holiday bags and will start distributing them in November. “Every family deserves a holiday meal, and Wellspring will make sure to put food on a table for all those who need help,” says Ermina Mustedanagic, Wellspring CEO.

Their volunteers, donors, and supporters help Wellspring provide food to the community five days per week through their food bank and Wellspring on Wheels. Only with the community’s support are they able to continue serving people in need in their community. For more information on Wellspring or how you can support its community efforts, please visit wellspringinterfaith.org or call their office at 260-422-6618 x112.