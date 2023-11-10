Celebrating The Opening Of The Pontiac Street Market

A major milestone occurred today in southeast Fort Wayne with the opening of the Pontiac Street Market.

Mayor Tom Henry, the City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division, and Parkview Regional Medical Center and Affiliates led a ribbon cutting ceremony inside the full-service grocery store at 918 E. Pontiac St. The City and Parkview are community partners on this project.

The Pontiac Street Market provides healthy, affordable food options in an area that’s currently defined as a food desert. The grocery store comes after being identified as a vital need through several community Southeast Strategy Update meetings.

Market hours: Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. SubConnection opens at 11 a.m. daily.

The market recently received USDA approval for SNAP and will begin accepting SNAP, with WIC following soon.

The full-service market will provide:

Fresh produce

Meats

Dairy

Prepared foods

Baked goods

Sandwich counter

Grocery pickup

The Pontiac Street Market received approvals from the Redevelopment Commission and City Council to invest $3.4 million on the upfront construction costs. The funding includes $2 million in federal funds, $700,000 from Local Income Tax (LIT), and $700,000 from the Redevelopment Capital Fund. The Capital Fund and LIT funds will be reimbursed by Parkview over a 5-year period. Parkview will also provide the upfront operating capital, which will ensure that the grocery remains fully stocked and staffed. The grocery will be operated by Parkview’s food service provider, Sodexo.

Community Development staff and Sodexo met with representatives from nearby and surrounding neighborhoods and other community organizations to get input on the types of products and services the store should offer. Additionally, an Advisory Committee made up of community representatives provide input and guidance to the grocery’s Board of Directors.

The Redevelopment Commission managed the construction work through Hagerman Group, which was selected through a competitive RFP process. Hagerman Group will be donating a portion of their construction services in support of this project.