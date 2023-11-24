Bid On Holiday Wreaths To Support Community Improvement Cause

From November 27 to December 9, the Waynedale Library will be adorned with a delightful array of holiday wreaths, each inviting bids in a silent auction to benefit the Waynedale Trails & Sidewalks Initiative. This cherished annual event showcases a variety of 24” artificial wreaths, each uniquely decorated to capture the festive spirit.

Event Leader and Waynedale Trails & Sidewalks Initiative Chair, Camille Garrison, expresses her enthusiasm for this event, noting its significant impact on the community. The funds raised have been instrumental in enhancing local sidewalks and trails, contributing to improved neighborhood accessibility and promoting healthier, more connected communities.

Contributions from local businesses are at the heart of this event, with each wreath being a donation from establishments deeply rooted in the community. This year’s participants include 1st Source Bank, Allen Veterinary Hospital, Curly’s Village Inn, Dairy Queen, Edward Jones – Shawn Wall, Hill’s Meat Market, Kingston Residence, Landing Zone Coffee & Bakehouse, McNamara Florist, Partners 1st FCU, PHD Inc., Public Service Credit Union, and Rich’s Auto Center.

These wreaths are available for preview and bidding online at www.facebook.com/events/311885478120276/, and can also be viewed in person at the Allen County Public Library, Waynedale Branch. As the auction draws to a close on December 9, participants are encouraged to place and update their bids to secure their favorite wreath.

Successful bidders will be notified the week of December 12, with arrangements made for them to collect their wreaths in time for the holiday season. This event not only offers a chance to own a beautiful holiday decoration but also represents a meaningful contribution to the Waynedale Trails & Sidewalks Initiative, with 100% of the proceeds going towards the cause. Special thanks are extended to the Waynedale Branch of the Allen County Public Library, the Waynedale Events Group, and the generous local businesses for their invaluable support in making this event a success.