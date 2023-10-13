Happy 100th Birthday!

Betty Gibson celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends at Lighted Gardens in Ossian Indiana on October 8th.

She was the oldest of nine children born to John and Cecile Burke at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Fort Wayne on October 7th, 1923. In her younger days, Betty’s family lived on a farm near Edgerton Indiana and later moved to Winters Road in Fort Wayne.

Betty married Orval Gibson on June 29th, 1946, and they moved to Waynedale in 1947. While living in Waynedale they became charter members of St. Therese Catholic Church. Betty and Orval went on to have four children: Carol, Gary, Sharon, and Lisa.

During World War II Betty worked at General Electric in Fort Wayne. She was a stay-at-home Mom until her children were grown and later worked for many years at The Golden Dome Bath Shop in Glenbrook Square.

Betty has always enjoyed flower gardening, reading, and baking. According to her grandkids, her chocolate chip cookies are the best and the entire family looks forward to her Christmas cookies. Most of all, Betty enjoys visits from her friends, family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren at her home in Waynedale.