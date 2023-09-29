Shrills & Shrieks Echo In Hysterium’s Haunted Halls

As the story goes, during the late 1950s and early 1960s, the Hysterium Fungus infection spread rapidly, leading to the closure of the Hysterium Asylum. Rumors persist that the spirits of doctors, nurses, and patients still wander the shadowy hallways of the ancient medical facility. This October, if you’re brave enough, you’re invited to venture through the eerie corridors of Hysterium.

All folktale aside, in the spirit of Halloween, Brett Molitor and his team of “scareactors” at Hysterium (located at 4410 Arden Dr., Fort Wayne) are eager to entertain, frighten, and leave you with an adrenaline rush long after your visit. Hysterium boasts a unique fusion of horror and entertainment. It has been recognized as a Top Haunt by the Haunted Attraction Association (HAA), being one of only 57 in the USA. Additionally, the Scare Factor listed it as one of the 13 “Must-See” haunts in Indiana and ranked it as the fifth-best haunt in the state in 2022.

Upon entering Hysterium this season, you’ll find yourself in the lobby’s waiting area, where infected patients are desperate to escape. The head nurse will attempt to maintain order as you await your turn in the intake section. From there, you’ll delve deeper into the medical facility, encountering the remaining patients, medical personnel, and Dr. Heiggel.

This iconic local entertainment spot originated in 1998 when three residents recognized that their home-based haunted houses had outgrown their residential confines. This realization led to the establishment of the Haunted Cave. Over the years, while the ownership and name have evolved, Molitor emphasizes that Hysterium consistently enhances its offerings. With professionally crafted scenes, makeup, and skilled actors, the team frequently collaborates with other haunted attractions to exchange ideas and ensure the most exhilarating and safe experience for their visitors.

Every Friday and Saturday night, from 7 pm to midnight, guests can immerse themselves in the haunting experience. Ticket availability is limited each evening. Timed tickets can be purchased for $20 on hysterium.com, which guarantees a shorter wait compared to the $25 tickets available at the door. For those seeking immediate entry, platinum passes can be acquired for $40 on the website.

In a gesture of community support, Hysterium wholeheartedly backs the “Don’t Be A Monster” anti-bullying campaign. This national nonprofit partners with haunted houses throughout the U.S. to offer anti-bullying assemblies to students. As the premier nonprofit collaborating with haunted attractions in the country, “Don’t Be A Monster” has been instrumental in heightening awareness about bullying and its harmful consequences. For those keen on exploring this admirable endeavor further, details can be found at www.DontBeAMonster.org.

More info about Hysterium’s upcoming special events can be found on their Facebook Page and hysterium.com.